Morgantown Police officers briefly quarantined over COVID-19 exposure concerns following shooting incident

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A group of Morgantown Police officers were recently quarantined after an investigation into a shooting incident resulted in them coming into contact with someone who was recently exposed to a family member who tested positive for COVID-19.

A release from the Morgantown Police Department on Monday stated that at approximately 4:53 a.m. on Friday, April 10, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 700-block area of Park Street. Officers said a concerned citizen reported that a car was speeding away from the scene headed towards Morgantown High School.

The release stated that officers in the area located the car and conducted a traffic stop, where they encountered Gregory Stump, 50, of Moorefield. Officers said that they were able to verify that Stump was involved in a shooting altercation on the 700 block of Grand Street. Police also recovered a firearm from Stump during the traffic stop, according to the release.

The release stated that officers responding to the area were able to determine the location of the shooting and identified Dusti Akers, 31, of Morgantown as being the other party involved in the shooting. Officers said that their investigation revealed that Stump traveled to Morgantown to meet Aker’s sister to purchase drugs. Police said Stump provided money for the purchase of drugs and the sister went inside the house and did not provide Stump with the drugs. Akers then confronted Stump with a semi-automatic pistol and fired one shot into his vehicle, at which point Stump fired one shot in return fire and fled the scene where he was stopped by officers shortly after, according to the release.

Police said the investigation continued and resulted in a search warrant being served at Akers’s residence on Grand Street and on Stump’s vehicle. During the search, officers recovered two semi-automatic pistols and small amounts of cocaine and marijuana, according to the release.

Officers said Stump and Akers were both arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and were arraigned later that day.

The release stated that during the arrest, officers discovered that Akers was recently exposed to someone in her family that had been diagnosed with COVID-19. The release explained that since the officers were responding to an emergency and in progress call, they were not wearing their Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and were possibly exposed to COVID-19 as a result of their close contact with the suspects.

The release stated that the Monongalia County Health Department was notified of the potential exposures, and all of the officers were immediately isolated and had their uniforms and equipment decontaminated. The officers were removed from duty pending testing results and all prisoner processing areas, vehicles and any place there was a potential for contact have been sanitized according to the release.

The release stated that the Monongalia County Health Department responded to the Monongalia County Prisoner Processing Center and collected specimens for tesing. The specimens were then sent to WVU Medicine for testing, according to police. On Saturday evening, the test results came back as negative, the release stated.

All of the officers involved in the incident have been returned to duty and police said the shooting incident is still pending further investigation, according to release. Officers said that additional charges in the incident are also pending.