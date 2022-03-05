MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – At approximately 1:17 a.m. on March 5, a stabbing at 314 High Street was reported to the Morgantown Police Department by an individual who was in the process of transporting the victim to the hospital.

The officers responded to the location of the alleged stabbing and to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Officers at High Street believe that the suspect is a male who “had fled on foot wearing a grey ‘puffy jacket’ prior to arrival.”

The victim was taken into surgery for severe lacerations to the back and stomach. It is reported that the stabbing was a result of a verbal disagreement that escalated. The victim is now recovering from surgery.

Detectives with the Morgantown Police Department are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454 or to give an anonymous tip, call the MPD tips line at 304-284-7520