Morgantown Police seeking information on Wednesday morning shooting incident

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Morgantown Police are seeking information on a shooting incident which took place Wednesday morning.

On 2:15 a.m. June 23, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were near the 200 block of Walnut Street in Morgantown “when they heard gunshots,” according to a news release.

Despite officers “arriving on scene within seconds,” witnesses stated that multiple individuals involved in the shooting had left the area, the release states.

Of the parties involved in the shooting, a “lone male” fled on foot while a “group” drove away in a vehicle, which officers later located on Beechhurst Avenue. Inside of the vehicle was a female who “had a minor gunshot wound to her side,” according to the release.

Officers rendered aid to the female and contacted Mon EMS, which transported the female to Ruby Memorial Hospital, the release states.

An investigation into the incident is taking place, and individuals with information into the shooting are asked to call the Morgantown Police Department’s Detective Division at 304-284-7454 or call that Anonymous TIPS line at 304-284-7520.