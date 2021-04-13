Morgantown restaurant owner pleads ‘not guilty’ to charges stemming from U.S. Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Morgantown restaurant owner appeared by video conference in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., Tuesday morning.

During his arraignment, George Tanios pleaded not guilty to all 10 counts he is facing related to an alleged pepper spray attack on three police officers during the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. One of the officers later died.

Tanios, the owner of Sandwich University, and friend Julian Khater are both facing federal charges related to the incident.

Following his arrest in West Virginia, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi ordered that Tanios be detained until his trial.

During Tuesday’s hearing, U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan scheduled a bond hearing for Tanios for April 27.

Tanios will remain behind bars until that hearing.