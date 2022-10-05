MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown woman has admitted to her role in a drug ring that trafficked large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine from Detroit, Michigan to West Virginia.

Adrianna Bean, 22, Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia, she admitted to possessing methamphetamine in July 2021 in Monongalia County.

Bean was one of 11 people indicted in connection to the drug ring back in February. Eight of those indicted are from the Detroit area:

• William Trice, 31, of Eastpointe, Mich.

• Rico Crawford, 39, of Canton, Mich.

• Addonis Moore, 27, of Detroit, Mich.

• Jovonne Haynes, 26, of Detroit, Mich.

• Giovanni George, 32, of Taylor, Mich.

• Lewis Johnson, 34, of Detroit, Mich.

• Lloyd Vaughn, 27, of Detroit, Mich.

• Kenneth Jones, 27, of Detroit, Mich.

• Dayshawn Burton, 26, of Hamilton, Ohio

• Derrick Hamlet, 27, of Morgantown

The investigation involved undercover drug buys, and at the time that the drug ring was indicted, First Assistant United States Attorney Bernard said that law enforcement seized enough fentanyl to cause 200,000 deadly overdoses.

This comes as deadly fentanyl overdoses continue to break records and make national headlines, with West Virginia’s Attorney General asking for the drug to be classified as a “weapon of mass destruction,” and law enforcement confirming that colorful, counterfeit pills containing fentanyl are in West Virginia.

At her sentencing, Bean faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million.

Her case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley and investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration Clarksburg Regional Office; the FBI Clarksburg; the Mon Metro Drug Task Force; the West Virginia State Police; the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office; the Morgantown Police Department; the WVU Police Department; the DEA Cincinnati District Office; the DEA Detroit Field Division; and the FBI Detroit.