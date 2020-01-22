Morgantown woman arrested after fleeing scene of fatal accident

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown woman has been arrested after police said she caused a vehicle collision that resulted in the death of a woman and fled the scene.

On December 28, 2019, officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to a report of a vehicular collision on Dorsey Avenue near the intersection of Marcus Drive, according to a release from the police department.

The release stated that a 2003 Mazda MPV minivan crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2018 Ford Fiesta that was operated by Shelly Duffer, 57, of Morgantown. Officers said that following the collision, the driver of the minivan drove away from the scene and traveled toward the South Park area, where the vehicle caught fire and was disabled on Ross Street. Police said the driver of the minivan then fled from the vehicle on foot.

The release stated that Duffer was transported by Mon EMS to Ruby Memorial Hospital due to injures sustained in the collision and died 12 days later on January 9, 2019.

Police said that during the investigation, officers were able to determine that the driver of the minivan was Codie Leigh Richards, 27, of Morgantown. On January 22, Richards was arrested at her home by Morgantown Police with the assistance of deputies from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, according to the release.

Police said Richards has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death (Erin’s Law.) Richards was processed and arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court, where her bond was set at $10,000.