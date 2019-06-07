Morgantown woman arrested following armed robbery at Dunkin’ Donuts

Crime

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Donna Simpson_1559930479033.jpeg.jpg

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown woman is facing an armed robbery charge after deputies said she approached a cashier at a Dunkin’ Donuts, demanded money and claimed she had a gun.

On May 26, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Chestnut Ridge to investigate a reported armed robbery.

The cashier told deputies that a woman approached the counter with a bag and claimed it contained a firearm, according to a criminal complaint. The cashier said the woman then threatened the employees and demanded money, deputies said. After receiving the money from the cashier, the woman fled the scene, according to deputies.

The woman was later identified as Donna Simpson, 38, of Morgantown. Simpson has been charged with second degree armed robbery, according to court documents.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News