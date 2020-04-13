Morgantown woman charged for violating governor’s executive order, police say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Morgantown woman has been charged after violating Gov. Jim Justice’s executive order regarding number of people gathering in one place for social gatherings.

On April 9, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Spruce Street in Morgantown in reference to a loud party taking place, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived to the residence, approximately 10 people fled the scene, officers said, and they spoke with the home’s resident, Katrina Herrell, 21, of Morgantown for more information into the situation.

When she was asked for her name so officers could issue a criminal citation, Herrell said “no” and that she did not have to give her name, according to the complaint, at which point officers told Herrell that she was “being given a lawful order,” and that she needed to give her name or she would be arrested.

After responding with another “no,” Herrell began walking back into her residence, at which point officers placed her under arrest for obstructing officers and violating Justice’s executive order of “not having gathering of over five people,” officers said.

