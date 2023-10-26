MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after deputies discovered an alleged “sexual relationship” between her and a 14-year-old girl.

On Oct. 17, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint about a 14-year-old female juvenile “possibly being sexually assaulted/abused and/or solicited” by an adult woman, according to a criminal complaint.

The complainant told deputies “he observed that [the juvenile’s] smartphone was ringing” during the early morning hours of that day, and that “this happened multiple times, so he answered, but the caller hung up,” deputies said.

Morgan Loring

At that point, the complainant “accessed the device and went through the messages,” during which time he found a text conversation between the juvenile and Morgan Loring, 20, of Morgantown, which had “messages consistent with the two engaging in a sexual relationship,” according to the complaint.

After that, the complainant gave deputies the juvenile victim’s cell phone, “which was secured as evidence,” and a child advocacy interview was set up for the juvenile victim about the investigation, as well as a protective order being filed against Loring on Oct. 18, deputies said.

During that interview, the victim stated that “she and Loring were engaging in a sexual relationship during the months of August, September and October” of 2023, that Loring performed sexual acts “on multiple occasions” during that time and that Loring “was aware she was 14 years old during that time,” according to the complaint.

On Oct. 25, deputies learned that Loring continued having a relationship with the juvenile despite the protective order being placed, and “it is believed to have continued to be of a sexual nature,” deputies said.

Loring has been charged with sexual assault. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.