MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown woman is facing charges after police say she led them on a pursuit in a rental car that wasn’t in her name.

On Dec. 12, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were dispatched for a welfare check of a woman who appeared to be under the influence inside of a vehicle at the Sheetz on Asturias Lane, according to a criminal complaint.

Jessica Bittinger

When officers arrived, they saw a vehicle in a parking space, still running, and a female inside, identified as Jessica Bittinger, 40, of Morgantown, “with her head fallen backwards and drug paraphernalia in her right hand,” officers said.

The windows were up and the door was locked; officers attempted to get Bittinger’s attention, and when she became alert she “immediately put the vehicle in reverse,” and officers attempted to order her to stop the vehicle, according to the complaint.

After that, Bittinger continued driving in reverse, almost striking a police cruiser as she “drove at a high rate of speed” through the Sheetz parking lot before turning onto Asturias Lane, officers said.

A pursuit then took place, eventually ending when Bittinger went “left of center multiple times and passed two cars on double yellow line,” in the area of Grafton Road, according to the complaint.

Later, on Dec. 18, officers responded alongside deputies of the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department for a traffic pursuit following a shots fired call in the area of Montrose Avenue in Morgantown, officers said.

At that time, officers were able to place Bittinger into custody; officers also learned that the vehicle Bittinger fled in during the pursuit was a rental car contracted to a different person, according to the complaint.

Bittinger has been charged with fleeing, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and fleeing with reckless indifference. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.