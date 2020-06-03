Morgantown woman facing multiple drug charges in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Morgantown woman is facing multiple drug charges in Harrison County after police said they found heroin, marijuana, and various prescription drugs in her possession.

A criminal complaint filed by the Clarksburg Police Department stated that officers responded to the Mountaineer Mart located on Buckhannon Avenue in Clarksburg in reference to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers said that upon arrival, they made contact with Kelly Squires, 32, of Morgantown; who was sitting in the front driver’s seat of the reported vehicle.

Kelly Squires

Officers said that after asking Squires to exit the vehicle, they noticed multiple pieces of foil hanging out of a black bag and a piece of “blunt foil” laying on the driver’s seat. The foil is commonly used for ingesting illegal substances, according to the complaint.

Officers then conducted a search of the bag and located eight individual packages of suboxone, 13 heroin stamps weighing approximately 2.48 grams and a foil packet containing approximately 4.4 grams of heroin, the complaint stated. Officers said they also recovered three individual bags of marijuana weighing approximately 8.61 grams, three packages of an unknown white substance, one buprenorphine pill, 7 and a half clonazepam pills, two alprozolam pills and one oxycodone pill.

Officers also said they recovered $1,019 in cash in the black bag, which was in denominations “consistent with the sale of illegal substances,” according to the complaint. Police said that Squires also had two cell pones in her possession, which are also consistent with the sale of illegal substances.

Squires has been charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. She is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and her bail has been set at $20,000.