Morgantown woman gets 30-year prison sentence in child porn case

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Morgantown woman learned her fate in federal court Monday, on child porn charges.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley sentenced Tara Ponceroff, 26 of Morgantown, to 30 years in federal prison, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Ponceroff, pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Production of Child Pornography” in February 2019.

She admitted to producing and distributing child pornography, involving pre-pubescent children, in December 2017 in Monongalia County.

This case is prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

The case was investigated by the West Virginia State Police.