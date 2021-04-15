Morgantown woman pleads guilty to role in meth, crack, fentanyl & heroin ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Morgantown woman has admitted to her role in methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Ashley Johnson

Appearing in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi, Ashley Johnson, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of “Unlawful Use of Communication Facility.” Johnson admitted to using a phone to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine base, also known as “crack,” cocaine hydrochloride, also known as “coke,” fentanyl, and heroin in April 2020 in Monongalia County.

Johnson faces up to four years of in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Johnson was one of 25 people indicted in October 2020 for their roles in a Texas to Morgantown drug operation.

Earlier this week, one of the other woman indicted, Morgan Janes, also pleaded guilty.

Johnson is being held the North Central Regional Jail awaiting her sentence.

The FBI’s Northern West Virginia Drug Task Force in partnership with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force, investigated. The Task Forces have members from the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; West Virginia State Police; Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office; and, the Morgantown, WVU, Granville and Star City police departments. The investigation was also assisted by the following law enforcement partners: the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI in Houston; the Houston Police Department’s Multi Agency Gang Initiative; the United States Postal Inspection Service in Houston; and, the FBI and DEA in Los Angeles.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.