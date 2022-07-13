CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Monongalia County woman has admitted to a federal child pornography charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Nicole Halterman, 32 of Morgantown, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography.” Halterman admitted to having child pornography in March 2021 in Monongalia County, Ihlenfeld said.

Halterman was initially indicted in February on the possession charge as well as a receipt of child pornography charge.

Halterman faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The West Virginia State Police investigated the case against Halterman.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over Wednesday’s plea hearing.