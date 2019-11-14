Morgantown woman stopped by TSA at Pittsburgh Airport with loaded gun

PITTSBURGH – A Morgantown woman was stopped by TSA officers at the Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint on Wednesday with a loaded gun.

The woman was in possession of a .380 caliber handgun loaded with seven rounds of ammunition, including one in the chamber, according to a TSA press release.

TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport detected this loaded gun at the checkpoint on November 13. (TSA photo)

The release stated that Wednesday’s incident was the 33rd gun stopped by TSA at the airport checkpoint so far in 2019. In 2018, a total of 34 firearms were stopped by TSA officers at the Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint, according to the release.

The release stated that TSA contacted the Allegheny County Police, which responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the firearm and detained the woman for questioning.