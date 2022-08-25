MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after allegedly shooting out a vehicle’s back window in Morgantown.

On Tuesday, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were dispatched to a call of shots being fired at a residence on Willey Street in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers learned that during the incident, a victim was leaving the residence on Willey Street when Tiffany Taylor, 33, of Morgantown, “came outside with a firearm and fired one shot,” officers said.

The shot shattered the back window of a vehicle, and officers noted “a bullet hole was located in a Kenwood 12 inch subwoofer” of the automobile; the victim called 911 after “hearing a gunshot and seeing a small pistol in Taylor’s hand,” according to the complaint.

Taylor has been charged with wanton endangerment. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.