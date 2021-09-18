Morning robbery at High Life Lounge in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — This morning at 8:45 a.m. an unidentified suspect entered and robbed the High Life Lounge on Route 19 in Clarksburg before escaping into the nearby woods.

The suspect shot the attending clerk in the leg then proceeded to take the money. The clerk was stable upon arrival of authorities and has been taken to the hospital.

The High Life Lounge in Clarksburg after the robbery.

Those who responded to the incident include the Clarksburg Police, Shinnston Police and the Harrison County Sheriff.

The search for the suspect is currently ongoing with the aid of drones and police dogs.

More details to come as the story develops.

