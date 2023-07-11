WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman who admitted to stabbing her baby in Lewis County earlier this year has now been indicted on multiple felony charges related to her child’s death.

Krista Brunecz, 32, of Weston, was indicted by the Lewis County Grand Jury on July 10 for one count of murder and one count of death of a child by a parent or guardian by child abuse.

Brunecz was arrested in January 2023 on a charge for death of a child by abuse; more details released in a criminal complaint revealed that the child had died from “several stab wounds to the chest,” and that Brunecz had admitted to medical personnel that she had “stabbed her baby and then herself.”

Brunecz was arrested after being treated for her wounds at Stonewall Jackson and Ruby Memorial Hospitals.

If convicted, she could face life in prison for the murder charge and 15 years in prison for the death by child abuse charge, according to West Virginia Code.

The full list of July indictments in the county also includes indictments for child abuse with injury, sexual abuse and incest.