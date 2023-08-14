WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Weston woman was charged after allegedly leaving three children home alone in the middle of the night while she went to the store.

On July 31, officers with the Weston Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Mid Avenue in reference to a call of a missing person, according to a criminal complaint.

While en route, officers learned that a 4-year-old child had gone to the caller’s residence and stated he could not find “his mommy,” Tiffany Walton, 41, of Weston, officers said.

Tiffany Walton

When officers arrived at the residence, they found the 4-year-old, as well as a 2-year-old toddler and 1-year-old infant “asleep with no parent or guardian present at the residence,” according to the complaint.

The complaint said that these events happened just before midnight.

After CPS was contacted, officers were able to speak with Walton who stated “she was near Shop N Save and left the kids to go to the store,” officers said.

Walton has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held in Central Regional Jail.