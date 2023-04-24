ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 47-year-old Elkins woman was arrested over the weekend after officers found drugs and other paraphernalia while busting an “underage party” at her home.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman reported to the Elkins Police Department on Saturday, April 22, that she had seen videos on Snapchat of an underage boy where he and other juveniles appeared to be drinking and smoking marijuana.

Sarah Lehman

At approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to the alleged “underage party” on Bruce Street in Elkins. When they rang the doorbell, Sarah Lehman, 47, of Elkins, answered the door, and officers said they could smell marijuana coming from inside.

Once inside, law enforcement officers encountered three juveniles who “appeared to be under the influence,” and preliminary breath tests “showed measurable amount of alcohol for each juvenile.” The complaint said Lehman and the juveniles all said they had been smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol.

During a search of the home, Elkins Police officers also found a jar of marijuana, bags and paraphernalia in a drawer under the coffee table, a large amount of cash in a bag in the master bedroom closet—$4,443 in total, multiple pills in individual bags in the master bedroom dresser drawer, grow lights inside the master bathroom and crawl space, marijuana plants in bags in the crawl space.

The complaint said that each juvenile was released to their parent, and Lehman’s daughter was released to a “responsible adult.” Lehman was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bail.