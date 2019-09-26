Mother charged in Mason County fire that killed son

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office and the West Virginia State Police allege a woman intentionally set the August 2016 Mason County fire in which her 10-year-old son died.

Maria Young, 34, is charged with first-degree arson in connection with an Aug. 21, 2016 fire at a home on Charleston Road in Point Pleasant in which her son, Dominick Young, died.

Investigators arrested and charged Young on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She remains held on a $100,000 bond at Western Regional Jail. WVSFMO investigators and State Police are jointly conducting the investigation, which remains ongoing.