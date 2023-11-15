CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A mother and her son pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in connection to him allegedly fatally shooting his brother in Clay County in January 2023.

According to court officials, Tamra Garvin, 51, and Zachary Trace Garvin-Ward pleaded not guilty to the death of Cory Garvin-Ward, Zachary’s brother.

A criminal complaint said Nicholas County dispatchers received a call about a man with a gunshot wound in the Birch River community. They later discovered that the address was incorrect and that the shooting had taken place on the 4000 block of Youngs Monument Rd. in the Dille area of Clay County.

Cory Garvin-Ward had been shot in the chest, and he was later pronounced dead, according to the complaint. The complaint said that Zachary shot Cory after an argument about stolen property.

At the beginning of the month, Cory and Zachary’s mother — Tamra — was indicted alongside her son. Tamra was fired from her position as a contract nurse at William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital in Weston before being indicted.

In a press release, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) said the incident Garvin was arrested for was not related to Sharpe Hospital.

The DHHR also said that Garvin “underwent a comprehensive fingerprint-based federal and state background check through WV CARES” as is mandated, but “[t]his thorough screening revealed no cause for concern.”