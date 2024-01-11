WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — Five law enforcement officers took the stand on Thursday in Doddridge County during the sexual abuse trial for former deputy Andrew Menendez.

Menendez is accused of several crimes involving a 15-year-old girl, including soliciting a minor via computer, sexual abuse by a person of trust, and sexual abuse in the third degree. The alleged abuse took place in October 2020.

During the morning sessions of the trial on Jan. 11, two law enforcement officers who responded to a domestic call between the victim and her mother on the same day as the alleged sexual abuse took the stand, according to a 12 News reporter at the scene. They were asked about the victim and Menendez’s behavior and how they interacted.

The former Doddridge County Sheriff and a deputy also testified about Menendez being put on administrative leave. At that time, Menendez’s county property cruiser, weapon and phone were seized; the former sheriff testified that the phone had been factory reset when he received it.

A West Virginia State Police captain who investigates crimes against children also spoke to the jury. He testified that both Menendez and the victim had deleted Facebook messages that were sent between them. He also said Menendez had removed several people as friends on his Facebook account after the investigation began.

In line with a statement from Wednesday, the captain also admitted during cross-examination that he could find no evidence that Menendez had solicited a meeting with him and the victim on Snapchat.

Thursday afternoon, the defense made a motion to dismiss the charge of soliciting a minor via computer because the evidence of solicitation that was allegedly on Snapchat had still not been found. However, the motion was denied.

The state also heard testimony from a forensic computer investigator who retrieved photos from Menendez’s his work computer hard drive that indicated that he had a “lustful disposition for children.” However, the defense questioned the origin of the photos.

A witness for the defense who testified on how the photos might have gotten onto the hard drive was questioned and an evidentiary hearing was called.

The jury has been dismissed for the day on Thursday, and the trial will resume at 9 a.m. on Friday.