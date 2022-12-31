CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A motorcyclist has been arrested after attempting to flee an officer on Route 33 West.

(Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

On Dec. 30, at approximately 11:41 a.m., Deputy Collins of the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department attempted to pull over a driver on a “Crotch Rocket” style motorcycle on Route 33 after they found that the motorcycle did not have registration, according to a Facebook post from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

When the officer signaled the driver to pull over, they “looked back and saw the lights and then rapidly accelerated on Route 33 West,” reaching speeds in excess of 130 mph, the post said.

Over the course of the pursuit, the motorcycle reportedly “weaved in between multiple cars” and attempted to turn onto Kesling Mill Road then “accelerated again coming back onto Route 33 without signaling.” After braking hard along the shoulder of Route 33, the motorcycle reportedly collided with the pursuing patrol car while attempting to swerve back into the road.

Ryan Thomas Wright

The driver, identified as Ryan Thomas Wright by their driver’s license, was then placed under arrest.

According to the Facebook post, Wright claimed to be uninjured and refused medical treatment. “The patrol car suffered functional damage and the motorcycle was towed from the scene.”

Wright has been charged with one felony count of Fleeing with Reckless Indifference to the Safety of Others, “with more charges forthcoming,” and has been housed at Tygart Valley Regional Jail with a $15,000 bail to await arraignment.

Assisting the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office were Buckhannon City Police Dept. and the West Virginia State Police.