Moundsville Man Arrested After His Three-Month-Old Son Was Hospitalized Twice

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Moundsville man is in the Northern Regional Jail after his three-month-old son was hospitalized twice, both times after the man was alone with the baby.

Moundsville Police said 28-year-old Randy Lee Hall is charged with two counts of child abuse resulting in injury, two counts of child neglect resulting in injury and two counts of malicious assault.

Police said the baby is at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, and is expected to make a full recovery.

They said, Hall told them he has suffered anxiety since he got out of prison. In both incidents—April 27 and May 9—Hall was alone caring for the baby, and the baby had to be hospitalized with difficulty breathing.

Police said doctors have found the infant suffered several significant brain bleeds.

Hall, of 9 Dorsey Street, is jailed in lieu of $75,000 bond, cash only.