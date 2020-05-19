Mount Clare woman charged after police find drugs during traffic stop in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Mount Clare woman has received drug charges after police found drugs on her person during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.

On April 30, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department performed a traffic stop on West Pike Street in Clarksburg at the Kroger for a traffic violation, according to a criminal complaint.

Amanda Kreiling

Officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Amanda Kreiling, 19, of Mount Clare, and deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department also arrived on scene with a K9 unit, officers said.

The K9 unit then performed an open air sweep of the area around Kreiling’s vehicle, at which point Kreiling “started crying and voluntarily took five packs of presumed heroin stamps out of her bra,” according to the complaint.

At that point, Kreiling told officers she didn’t want to go to jail and that “she had purchased the heroin stamps for a friend of hers,” and that said friend was going to compensate her for the purchase, officers said.

After a search, according to the complaint, officers found 50 heroin stamps divided into five “buns” of 10 stamps each, and because the heroin possibly contained fentanyl, it was sent for testing.

Kreiling has been charged with prohibited acts and possession of a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.