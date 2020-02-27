Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest of Jane Lew man in Doddridge County

WEST UNION, W.Va. — A Jane Lew man is in custody in Doddridge County after a multi-county pursuit.

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, troopers with the West Virginia State Police were travelling down W.Va. Rt. 33 in Lewis County when they were flagged down and told of a hit and run, according to a criminal complaint.

Jared Shaver

Later, troopers observed a white Lincoln Continental with “heavy front end damage” and activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren to pursue the vehicle, and it fled into Doddridge County, officers said.

Several miles into Doddridge County, at the intersection of Indian Fork Road and Meathouse Fork Road, the driver of the Continental sped his vehicle through a stop sign as it continued onto Meathouse Road.

After driving on Meathouse Road, the Continental came to a complete stop and the vehicle’s driver, Jared Shaver, 19, of Jane Lew, was taken into custody, according to the complaint. When troopers ran the vehicle’s registration, they found it registered to someone other than Shaver who was not present at the time of the incident.

Shaver is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $8,000 bond.