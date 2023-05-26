MONONGAH, W.Va. (WBOY) — Multiple crews have responded to a structure fire at a residence in Monongah.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, a fire at a residence was reported on Stoney Lonesome Road in Monongah around 10 a.m. on Friday.

When crews arrived on scene, they confirmed there was a working fire at the residence, and the road was shut down as work was performed to extinguish the blaze, comm center officials said.

Responding to the scene were the Monongah, Valley, Farmington, Barrackville, Boothsville and Shinnston fire departments, as well as the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Marion County Rescue Squad, according to the comm center.

As a result of the incident, the residence suffered smoke and water damage. No injuries have been reported at this time.