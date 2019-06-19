Multiple indictments handed up in 2018 Preston County kidnapping incident

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Six Preston County residents have been indicted in connection with a 2018 kidnapping.

The Preston County grand jury indicted Jason Lambert, Christopher Nice, Hailey Dinges, Scott Cartwright, Mark Lambert and Donna Lambert during the June term on multiple charges stemming from an incident in 2018.

Christopher Nice

Haley Dinges

Scott Cartwright

Donna Lambert

Jason Lambert, Nice, Dinges and Cartwright are accused of holding Seth Wheeler against his will; beating, kicking and striking him multiple times; threatening him with a gun; and threatening to kill him, with the intent to get money and/or drugs, according to court documents.

Jason Lambert, Nice, Dinges and Cartwright are also accused of holding Cassandra Poling against her will; beating, kicking and striking her multiple times; threatening her with a gun; threatening to chop off her fingers; dousing her in gasoline; and threatening to kill her, with the intent to get money and/or drugs, according to court documents.

Further, Jason Lambert, Nice and Cartwright are accused of beating, kicking and striking Wheeler, taking him to the ground, court documents said. Also, Jason Lambert, Nice, Dinges and Cartwright beat, kicked and struck Poling, taking her to the ground, according to court documents.

Mark Lambert and Donna Lambert are accused of allowing Wheeler and Poling to be held against their will at the Lambert’s property, according to court documents. They are each charged with two counts of aiding and abetting kidnapping.

Jason Lambert, Nice, Dinges and Cartwright face two charges of kidnapping. Jason Lambert, Nice and Cartwright are each also charged with two counts of malicious wounding, while Dinges faces one such charge.

Jason Lambert, Nice and Cartwright each also face four charges of conspiracy to commit a felony. Dinges faces three counts of conspiracy, while Mark Lambert and Donna Lambert are charged with two counts of conspiracy.