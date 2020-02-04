Multiple individuals indicted in Marion County, including 4 men on attempted murder charges

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Grand Jury has indicted multiple individuals during the second day of indictments for its latest term. Among those indicted include the four individuals charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed outside of the BFS in White Hall, and the man who is accused of abducting a 4-year-old Marion County girl and taking her to Texas last summer.

James Biggie, 38, of Rivesville; Bruce Davis, 55, of Fairmont; Jason Harris, 50, of Fairmont and Daniel Ryan, 25, of Star City were each indicted on charges of attempted murder in the first degree, malicious assault and conspiracy to commit a felony.

All four men are believed to be involved in an altercation outside of the BFS in White Hall in August where a man was beat, cut and stabbed, causing him to be hospitalized. Law enforcement said the altercation was between members of the Pagan Motorcycle Club and Hell’s Angels Motorcycle Club.

James Biggie

Bruce Davis

Jason Harris

Daniel Ryan

Arlie Hetrick

Arlie “Tre” Hetrick III, 25, of Fairmont has been indicted on one charge of concealment or removal of a child from custodian or person entitled to visitation. Hetrick is accused of abducting 4-year-old Gracelynn Scritchfield and taking her to Texas. An Amber Alert was sent out following Scritchield’s abduction on July 22. Hetrick is Scritchfield’s biological father, according to authorities.

Samuel Leonard

Marshals said Hetrick was apprehended by Deputy U.S. Marshals on August 1, on federal and state warrants in Pecos, Texas. Scritchfield was also found unharmed and returned home the next day.

Samuel Leonard was indicted on charges of second degree sexual assault and first degree sexual abuse. Rivesville Police said Leonard tried to force a woman to have sex with him in June 2018. Officers said Leonard undressed the woman against her will, bit her, touched her and then tried to force her to have sex with him.

Ronald Atwell

Ronald Atwell, 33, of Fairmont was indicted on one charge of soliciting a minor via computer. West Virginia State Police said Atwell began talking to a 13-year-old girl on social media in April 2019, and discussed wanting to meet up and have sex with her. Troopers said Atwell sent the underage girl pictures of his genitals and asked her to send him a nude photo.

Devion Warnsley, 22, of Fairmont has been indicted on a charge of second degree sexual assault. Fairmont State University Police said Warnsley forced a woman to have sex with him in her dorm room on Fairmont State University’s campus in August 2018.

To view the full list of Marion County Grand Jury Indictments from day two of the current term, click here. To view indictments from day one of this current term, click here.