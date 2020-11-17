Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to reported robbery at Summit Bank in Salem

SALEM, W.Va. — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a call of a robbery at the Summit Bank in Salem on Tuesday.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communication Center, law enforcement agencies were informed of a reported robbery at 8:08 a.m. on Tuesday at the Summit Bank in Salem.

An unknown male individual, armed with a handgun, demanded money according to the comm center.

According to a witness, she said that when she attempted to enter the bank through the back door a man came out and held a gun to her back.

The witness then stated that the male told her to start “zip-tying” individuals inside the bank, but when the witness took to long to do so, the male began to do so himself.

After everyone was restrained, the male then held a gun to another individual inside of the bank and demanded car keys, which he took and then fled the scene in the vehicle, according to the witness.

The Salem Police Department, as well as the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene, but the individual had already fled, comm center officials said.

The vehicle was later found on Cherry Camp Road in Salem, but the individual was not in it, according to the witness.

Law enforcement is currently on the lookout for the individual, and according to Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny, the male got away with an undisclosed amount of money.