Murder, attempted murder and child neglect with death charges lead Marion County indictments

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County grand jury indicted 44 people, this week, on a variety of charges.

David Lewis

David Lewis, 22 of Bridgeport, was indicted for first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, in connection with the December 2020 shooting of Dylan Harr, 20. Lewis is in the North Central Regional Jail, with no bail set.

Brian Merchant-Jones

Brian Merchant-Jones, 22, is facing indictments for involuntary manslaughter, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and conspiracy to commit a felony-controlled substances offense. Merchant-Jones’ charges are related to the September 2020 shooting death of Zackerie Howser, 21. He was arrested in January 2021 after being on the run for several months. Merchant-Jones is in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $502,012.

Raianna Arnold

Raianna Arnold, 39 of Fairmont, was indicted on a charge of child neglect resulting death. The indictment comes after a 16-year-old, who was in the custody of Arnold, died of an overdose in November 2020. Arnold is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $175,012 bond.

Antonio Cottingham

Antonio Cottingham, 34 of Fairmont, is facing charges of: first degree attempted murder by use of a firearm, felon in possession of firearm, wanton endangerment, malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Cottingham is accused of shooting two people at a Fairmont residence in February. He has previously been convicted of felonies, officials said at the time of his arrest. Cottingham remains in the North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $500,012.

Anthony McDonald

Anthony McDonald, 45 of Fairmont, was indicted on two counts of first degree attempted murder by use of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and wanton endangerment involving a firearm. In December 2020, West Virginia State Police went to McDonald’s house in Fairmont, because he had a warrant for his arrest from Randolph County. McDonald hid in the house’s attic and fired a handgun at the troopers when they found him. The troopers ended up returning fire, hitting McDonald in the arm and leg. McDonald is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with his bail set at $250,048 on the Marion County charges and $50,000 on the Randolph County charges.

Christopher Foster

Christopher Foster, 33 of Smithfield, Pa., is facing two counts of malicious assault and one count of fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others, after allegedly stabbing a woman with a pen and then leading police on a chase, while driving a U-Haul, in March. Foster is also being held in the North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $50,012.

A trio, Christopher Glaspell, 49, D’Aundre Glover, 24 and Faith Harris, 45 were each indicted on charges of first degree robbery, assault during the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony. The charges stem from an October 2020 incident, in which the victim told police the trio beat him with a club and stole cash and other items from him. Glaspell and Glover are in the North Central Regional Jail, each on $50,012 bail. Harris is not listed on the West Virginia Regional Jails website. Glover was separately indicted for carrying a concealed firearm by a prohibited person.

Christopher Glaspell, D’Aundre Glover, Faith Harris

David Locke

David Locke, 43 of Fairmont, is facing burglary and malicious assault charges related to a July 2020 dispute over a cigarettes. Locke is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $75,012.

Robert Martin, 34 of Monongah, was indicted for first degree sexual abuse, and three counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child.

Charles Moore, 76 of Fairmont, is facing three counts of first degree sexual abuse and three counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child.

Hailey Zembraski

James Metz, 50 of Fairmont, was indicted for distributing and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Hailey Zembraski, 27 of Fairmont, was indicted on two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury, after she was involved in a car accident, in September 2019, with a five-year-old child in the car and a three-year-old locked in a room, alone, at home.

Maurice Butler

Maurice Butler, 45 of Fairmont, is facing a charge of child neglect creating risk of injury, after police said they found two children in an apartment where drug paraphernalia was present, in March 2020.

David Martin

David Martin, 33 of Enterprise, was indicted for fleeing in a motor vehicle in reckless disregard for the safety of others, after a police chase in Harrison and Marion counties, in May 2019.

Sierra Hayhurst

Sierra Hayhurst, 37 of Mannington, was indicted for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and Buprenorphine. Hayhurst was picked up by West Virginia State Police, during a traffic stop in November 2019.

To see the full list of those indicted, click here.