ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A total of 37 people were indicted in Randolph County last month, with charges ranging from drugs to sexual abuse to murder.

Kenneth Gilliam, 57, was indicted for murder, among other charges related to the March 2022 death of his stepfather. Gilliam was arrested after he allegedly stabbed Donald Kelly to death in Elkins. Investigators found Gilliam in the home where the crime occurred along with a knife, and he told them he had stabbed Kelly.

Three people who were arrested in January were indicted for various counts each of child abuse resulting in bodily injury and child neglect creating substantial risk of injury. Michelle Pelfrey, 35 of Elkins, Michael Pelfrey, 59 of Elkins, and Robert Shaw, 35 of Elkins, were arrested after they allegedly locked a 9-year-old boy in a cold room for days after shocking him with a stun gun and beating him with a belt. In addition to the shared indictments, the Pelfreys were each indicted for child neglect resulting in bodily injury, and Michelle was also indicted for distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter.

Betsy Hilson, 50, was indicted for sexual abuse in the first degree, sexual abuse by a person of trust and incest. Hilson was arrested in July of 2021 when a child disclosed that she allegedly sexually abused him “once a day during the week” over a period of two years. The child was only 7-9 years old during the time of the abuse, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

Tara Martin, 34, was indicted for sexual abuse in the first degree and sexual abuse by a person fo trust. Martin was arrested in May 2022 after a child told workers at the Randolph County Child Advocacy Center that he had been sexually abused. Martin admitted to touching the boy starting when he was only two years old, according to a criminal complaint.

Other indictments include those for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, wanton endangerment, possession of fentanyl, fleeing with reckless indifference, attempted delivery of a controlled substance by an inmate, grand larceny, illegal voting and malicious assault. To see the full list of indictments, click here.