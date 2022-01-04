Murder, death of a child, involuntary manslaughter headline 57 Harrison County indictments

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The January term of the Harrison County grand jury returned indictments against 57 people, on a variety of charges.

Deaths:

Kimberly Suan

Kimberly Suan, 56 of Wallace, was indicted for murder in the July 2021 death of her husband, which she initially reported as an electrocution. Suan is being held, without bond, in the North Central Regional Jail.

Lucian Grayson

Lucian Grayson, 21 of Mt. Clare, was indicted for death of a child by a parent, guardian, custodian by child abuse and presentation of false information regarding child’s injuries. Grayson admitted to investigators that he shook 50-day-old infant Rowan Grayson-Seech, causing injuries that led to the boy’s death in August 2021. Grayson is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with no bond set.

Brandon Butler

Brandon Butler, 35 of Clarksburg, was indicted on counts of involuntary manslaughter, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited from possessing a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm by a person prohibited from possessing a firearm, after the July 2021 shooting death of Marcus Barnett, 40. Butler is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $40,000 cash-only bail.

Tyler Foley, 34 of Salem, was indicted for failure to render aid, after Harrison County sheriff’s deputies said he provided elephant tranquilizer to Ellen Cain, leading to her death in November 2018.

Sex Crimes:

Virgil Lamb

Virgil Lamb, 44 of Mt. Clare, was indicted on four counts of first degree sexual assault and two counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust. Lamb is accused of assaulting and abusing a young girl in 2017.

Trevor Wilcox, 23 of Bridgeport, was indicted on two counts of second degree sexual assault, one count of attempted second degree sexual assault and one count of first degree sexual abuse, after a February 2021 incident in Bridgeport.

Charges involving children:

Candis Grady

Candis Grady, 34 of Clarksburg, was indicted on one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of gross child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury. In March 2021, Bridgeport police officers had to revive Grady with Narcan, after she passed out in a car with a child and fentanyl in the vehicle, according to court documents.

Sarah Nardo

Sarah Nardo, 27 of Clarksburg, was indicted on one count of child abuse resulting in bodily injury and four counts of child neglect creating substantial risk of bodily injury, second offense. Nardo was first arrested in 2019 after three unclothed children were found to have wandered off from Nardo’s home, while she slept.

Violence:

James Murphy

James Murphy, 60 of Bridgeport, faces individual counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm, destruction of property and obstructing a law enforcement officer, after police said Murphy shot out a man’s tire, with a shotgun, during a road rage incident in downtown Clarksburg, in April 2021.

John Buller

John Buller, 33 of Clarksburg, was indicted for malicious assault, after sheriff’s deputies alleged that Buller hit another man with a weightlifting bar during an April 2021 incident in East View.

Andrew Merrifield, 28 of Fairview, was also indicted for malicious assault, after an April 2021 street fight in Clarksburg.

Arson:

Robert Brown

Robert Brown, 69 of Clarksburg, was indicted for one count of first degree arson, related to a September 2021 fire at Brown’s home in Summit Park, which he started “to get rid of the people and demons he believed were located in the garage,” authorities alleged. Brown is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $25,000.

Donald Halpenny

Donald Halpenny, 36 of Fairmont, was indicted on a first degree arson charge, after West Virginia State Fire Marshals said he set fire to his Shinnston home, in February 2021.

Drugs:

Dominic Sabatelli, 36 of Clarksburg, is facing three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, related to a case where drugs were shipped into Clarksburg from California.

Kevin Cayemitte

Kevin Cayemitte, 31 of Clarksburg, is facing three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance: fentanyl, first degree robbery and assault during the commission of a felony. Cayemitte was arrested in June 2021 after an attempted car theft. He was arrested in January 2020 after a traffic stop in Bridgeport. He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with no bond set.

Darrell Lattea, 36 of Salem, is facing three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and a count of driving after his license was revoked for driving under the influence. In the same incident, Nioka Wriker, 40 of Salem, was indicted for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. The pair were arrested after a February 2021 traffic stop in Clarksburg. Lattea remains in the North Central Regional Jail.

Darrell Lattea & Nioka Wriker

Jason Todd

Jason Todd, 50 of Bridgeport, was indicted on three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, after police found pills and methamphetamine on Todd during an April 2021 incident.

Tyler Romine

Tyler Romine, 30 of Clarksburg, was indicted on two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Officers found pills and methamphetamine in Romine’s car, during an August 2021 traffic stop, they said. Romine remains in the North Central Regional Jail with his bail set at $10,000.

Mark Yatulchik

Mark Yatulchik, 51 of Shinnston, was indicted on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of fleeing in a vehicle showing a reckless indifference to the safety of others. Yatulchik was arrested after an August 2021 pursuit. In February 2021, Yatulchik pleaded guilty to federal methamphetamine charges. He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail.

Leonard Curry

Leonard Curry, 26 of Detroit, was indicted on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. The Bridgeport Police pulled Curry over in January 2021, finding heroin during the traffic stop.

Joshua Horner

Joshua Horner, 39 of Salem, was indicted on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Horner was arrested after a June 2020 traffic stop in Bridgeport.

Embezzlement:

Radonna Thompson, 52 of Clarksburg, was indicted for embezzlement after being accused of stealing more than $10,000 from the Town of Lumberport.

Christopher Bunnell, 26 of Clarksburg, was indicted for embezzlement after allegedly taking more than $2,000 from the Bridgeport business he worked for.

Police Pursuits:

Anthony Steele, 30 of Jefferson City, TN, was indicted of two counts of fleeing in a vehicle showing a reckless indifference to the safety of others, two counts of fleeing from law enforcement by means other than use of vehicle, one count of fleeing in a vehicle from law enforcement causing bodily injury, one count of fleeing from law enforcement in a vehicle causing property damage and one count of leaving the scene of a vehicle accident causing property damage to a vehicle. Steele was arrested after a police chase in May 2021.

Anthony Steele

