Murder for hire, kidnapping, DUI with death lead Upshur County indictments

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The January 2022 term of the Upshur County grand jury has returned indictments against 23 people, on a variety of charges.

Jaymie Wright was indicted on three felony counts of attempt to kill or injure by poison and one count of solicitation of murder.

Christie McClure, Jr.

Christie McClure, Jr., 58 of Helvetia, was indicted for driving a motor vehicle while in an impaired state and causing the death of a person and driving under the influence of alcohol .15 or higher. In August 2021, West Virginia State Police said McClure, Jr., wrecked a pick-up truck into a tree in the Tallmansville area with a blood alcohol level of .217. His father was killed in the wreck. McClure remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $25,000.

William Parker

William Parker, 53, of Cheat Lake, was indicted for kidnapping, following a September 2021 incident where Upshur County sheriff’s deputies found a woman duct-taped and tied up in a pick-up truck in Tennerton. Parker is being held without bond in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Dylan Mitchell

Dylan Mitchell, 22 of Buckhannon, was indicted on a felony count of gross child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury. Mitchell was arrested in May 2020, after police officers said they found him in an apartment with a woman who was unconscious, a one-year-old child and drug paraphernalia.

Kiara Casto

Kiara Casto, 22 of Buckhannon, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and gross child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury. Casto was arrested after an incident in June 2021, where police officers said they found Casto pushing a one-year-old child in a stroller, while under the influence of drugs.

Brianna Wardrope

Brianna Wardrope, 26 of Buckhannon, was indicted on two counts of forgery and two counts of uttering, all felonies. Wardrope was arrested in November 2020, when during a shoplifting incident, Buckhannon Police found heroin stamps on her, officers said.

Kurtis Carson, 20 of Weston, was indicted on two felony counts of cruelty to animals.

Christopher Linville

Christopher Linville, 28 of Huntington, was indicted for grand larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempted identity theft, fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others and fleeing by means other than the use of a vehicle. Linville is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on charges out of Boone, Kanawha and Upshur counties. He was indicted for grand larceny, in Lewis County, in November 2021.

Thomas Miller

Thomas Miller, 32 of French Creek, was indicted on two counts of driving while license revoked for DUI, 3rd or subsequent offense; two counts of fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others and one count of fleeing by means other than the use of a vehicle. Miller remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at a total of $36,000.

Daniel Alderman, 37 of French Creek, was indicted for driving while license revoked for DUI, 3rd or subsequent offense; fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others; no insurance; improper evidence of registration, and false motor vehicle inspection sticker.

Tony Metzler

Tony Metzler, 37 of Buckhannon, was indicted for being a prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm, felony; prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm, misdemeanor and driving while license revoked for DUI, second offense. Metzler is being held, without bond, in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Eric Chidester

Eric Chidester, 39 of Crawford, was indicted for being a prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm, felony and possession of a stolen vehicle. Chidester is in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $41,500.

Harley King

Harley King, 43 of Buckhannon, was indicted on two separate sets of charges of driving while license revoked for DUI, 3rd or subsequent offense; no insurance and improper use of evidence of registration. King is in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, with bail set at $11,500.

Danolvis Nunez of Suffolk, NY, was indicted from grand larceny and conspiracy.

Mark Wilfong, 34 of Buckhannon, was indicted for attempted grand larceny, tampering with a vehicle and petit larceny.

Charles Pancake, 73 of Buckhannon, was indicted on two counts of failure to provide notice of a change in sex offender registration information.

Aaron Glasser

Aaron Glasser, 37 of Buckhannon, was indicted on 10 counts of failure to report changes to child abuse and neglect registry, second or subsequent offense. Glasser is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, without bond.

Kaylee Malcolm, 24 of Montrose, was indicted for uttering.

William O’Neil, 51 of Spencer, was indicted for uttering.

***Note: The names of several other people indicted were obscured on the printout sent to 12 News. Those peoples’ information will be added to this story as soon as it is received.