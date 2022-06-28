ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The June term of the Randolph County grand jury returned 53 indictments against 50 different people.

Heath Coberly

Heath Coberly, 49, was indicted for murder and assault during the commission of a felony. Coberly was charged in the shooting death of Timothy Slayton, 41, in November 2021. Separately, Coberly was indicted for possession of a controlled substance by an inmate and transportation of controlled substances onto the grounds of a correctional facility. He’s being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Violent Crimes

Dale Pitzer

Dale Pitzer, 25, was indicted on two counts of malicious assault and one count of domestic battery. Pitzer was charged in March after West Virginia State Police said he stabbed a woman. Pitzer is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 cash-only bail.

Theresa McCauley

Theresa McCauley, 53, was indicted on two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm. McCauley was arrested in October 2021 after allegedly firing multiple shots at a vehicle for “being in her parking spot.” McCauley remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $30,000.

Dustin Vess

Dustin Vess, 41, was indicted for wanton endangerment involving a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and fleeing from an officer. Vess was arrested in November 2021 after sheriff’s deputies said he threatened a woman at gunpoint. He remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $35,000, cash-only.

Crimes Involving Children

Clyde Huffman

Clyde Huffman, 67, of Elkins, was indicted for five counts of first degree sexual assault and five counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child. Huffman was charged by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department in April 2021.

Michael Dilley

Michael Dilley, 50, was indicted on 10 counts of possession of material depicting a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. West Virginia State Police arrested Dilley in June 2021 after finding evidence that he uploaded child pornography to the internet. Dilley is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $64,000.

Britany Cottle, 30, of Valley Bend, was indicted on three counts of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury or death and one count of driving under the influence with minors in the vehicle.

Jessica Knox

Jessica Knox, 45, was indicted on one count of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury or death. In June 2021, sheriff’s deputies arrested Knox after they said found her pushing an infant in a stroller while under the influence of drugs. Knox is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Brooke Phares

Brooke Phares, 30, was indicted on two counts of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury of death. Phares was arrested in October 2021 after sheriff’s deputies said they found her passed out in a car with children. Phares remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Arson

Elwood Hebb, 47, and Jason Collins, 43, both of Elkins, were indicted on various arson charges. The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office said the pair were involved in intentionally set fires at a trucking company in 2020.

Elwood Hebb & Jason Collins

Vehicle Chases & Prison Escapes

Timothy Nantz

Timothy Nantz, 45, was indicted for one count of escape and one count of destruction of property. Nantz escaped from the Huttonsville Correctional Center in December 2021. Nantz, who was serving a sentence at Huttonsville, for gross neglect of a child creating risk of injury or death, out of Monongalia County, is now being held at the Mount Olive Correctional Center.

Billy Joe Currence

Billy Joe Currence, 35, was indicted for fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference and a host of other motor vehicle violations. Currence was arrested in February 2021 after leading Randolph County sheriff’s deputies on a chase in the Mill Creek area. Currence also faces drug charges related to a May 2022 arrest in Elkins. He’s being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Dustin White

Dustin White, 20, was indicted for fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference. White was charged in July 2021, after Elkins Police said he led them on a car chase. White is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $25,000, cash-only.

Stephanie Long

Stephanie Long, 39, of Marlinton, was indicted for fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference and a host of other motor vehicle violations. Long was charged in June 2021 after allegedly striking a West Virginia State Police cruiser during a pursuit along the Dailey Straight.

William Underwood

William Underwood, 58, was indicted for fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference. Underwood is in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $25,500, cash-only.

Drugs

Justin Ward, 35, of Mabie and Carolyne White, 29 of Elkins, were each indicted on three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy. The pair were arrested in November 2020 after Elkins Police said they found drugs during a traffic stop.

Justin Ward & Carolyne White

Brittany Cave, 36, of Valley Bend, was indicted on four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Collin Elswick

Collin Elswick, 23, of Elkins, was indicted on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Elswick was arrested in May 2021 after drug task force members said he sold marijuana to a confidential informant on multiple occasions.

Crystal Hedrick

Crystal Hedrick, 31, was indicted for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Hedrick is currently serving a sentence, in the Lakin Correctional Center, on a conviction for fraudulent schemes.

Kristina Bennett

Kristina Bennett, 42, of Circleville, was indicted on two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of third offense shoplifting. West Virginia State Police arrested Bennett in October 2021 after finding drugs during a shoplifting investigation at the Elkins Walmart.

Patricia Noel, 41, of Montrose, was indicted on three counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

Amanda Wagner

Paige Smith, 24, of Charleston, was indicted on three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Amanda Wagner, 32, of Bramwell, was indicted on two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Wagner was arrested by Elkins Police, in April 2021, after officers said they found methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

You can find a full list of the indictments here. Arraignments for those indicted are scheduled for July 6.