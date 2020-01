A man set to stand trial for murder will have to wait six more months.

Friday, Daniel Amsler was due in Harrison County court for a motion hearing.

Amsler has been accused in the 2017 death of Keyairy Wilson.

After Amsler made obscene gestures to two media outlets, including WBOY, Judge James Matish held Amsler in contempt for not apologizing for one of the incidents.

Amsler will now serve six months in jail and Judge Matish continued the trial until after that time.