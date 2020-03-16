Murder trial for 1981 case begins in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A man accused of killing a 7-year-old boy in 1981 in Harrison County is now on trial.

The prosecution and defense both gave opening statements before the first state witness took the stand Monday in the trial of William Jeffries, 56, who is accused of killing Conrad Roger “C.R.” Diaz. Jeffries was 17 at the time of the incident.

In its opening statement, the prosecution stated that Jeffries said he took Diaz into the woods to molest him, but he would not be quiet, so he killed Diaz. However, 38 years ago, the case took a wrong turn and Jeffries was released, and another suspect was accused. The prosecution stated that this was ultimately dismissed because of a lack of evidence.

The prosecution said Diaz was taken from riding his bike and was found in the woods. It also stated its intent to play audio of an interview with Jeffries from 38 years ago.

The defense countered in its opening statement by saying that Jeffries told investigators what they wanted to hear after many hours of interrogation.

The prosecution’s first witness, Dixon Pruitt, with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, took the stand following opening statements. Pruitt testified that he was asked several years ago to investigate a case from 1981 involving C.R. Diaz. After reading through hundreds of pages from the original investigation, he stated that the evidence pointed toward Jeffries.

In the testimony, Pruitt said the original investigation showed Jeffries had injuries on both of his arms, but he lied about them, saying it was rug burn and a razor cut.

In describing Diaz, Pruitt stated that he was stabbed, beaten, and his throat was cut. Pruitt stated that when Jeffries confessed, he said he took a shoelace from Diaz and strangled him with it. Further, Pruitt stated that dogs were able to track a path from Jeffries to the crime scene.

Another suspect, who was 13-years-old at the time, was eventually released because of a lack of evidence. Pruitt stated that he spoke with Jeffries at his home, which is the same one from 1981, to get to know him. He stated that Jeffries’ home is close to an alleyway that is near the home in which Diaz lived. The prosecution showed a map of the North View neighborhood of Clarksburg, and Pruitt pointed out the two homes and how close they are.

Pruitt continued, saying that during a second interview, Jeffries confessed to committing the crime. According to Pruitt, Jeffries said he had seen Diaz riding his bike, and he told the boy he had seen a green snake by his shed, which is how he lured Diaz to the woods.

Pruitt stated that Jeffries said he talked Diaz into taking off his shirt and shoes, but then “all hell broke loose.” Jeffries said he hit Diaz in the head with a rock and may have stabbed him with a piece of glass before initially taking the shoestring as a souvenir, then deciding to strangle Diaz with it, according to Pruitt’s testimony. Pruitt informed the court that the interview was video and audio recorded.

The prosecution played the video and paused it to show Pruitt pictures of the scene and from the autopsy. The prosecution then played a CD that was a continuation of the interview with Jeffries, in which Jeffries’ sister was present.

In the audio, after asking for his sister to be present, Jeffries said he might have cut Diaz with a piece of glass, and he may have removed the shoelace and thought about keeping it, and he may have choked Diaz with it. Jeffries then said he did not want to say anything else without a lawyer, but investigators continued the interrogation by telling Jeffries that he needed to tell the whole truth for everyone to have closure.

After being convinced to tell the story one more time, in the audio, Jeffries tells investigators that he told Diaz he saw a snake, and that is what got the boy to follow him. He then took off the boy’s shirt, and they wrestled around. At that point, Jeffries said again he may have remembered taking off the shoe, but he did not want to talk anymore because he told them all he could remember.

Following this, investigators asked Jeffries in the recording what he would say to the Diaz family if he had the opportunity, and Jeffries replied, “Sorry I killed your son.” An investigator then asked, “If we were to switch places, what kind of questions would you ask me?” to which Jeffries replied “Why did you kill him?”

The recording also indicated that Jeffries said there were other people coming to a nearby baseball field, and Jeffries wanted to keep Diaz quiet.

Through further questioning, the audio revealed the investigator asking Jeffries how he did it, and Jeffries answered with a shoelace that he got from Diaz’ shoe. When Jeffries’ sister entered, she asked him what he told investigators, and he replied, “That I did it.”

