Murder trial underway in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The trial for a Clarksburg man accused of fatally shooting another man in June 2019 began this week in Harrison County Circuit Court.

Donald Campbell II

Donald Campbell II, 54, is accused of shooting Jeffrey Dye outside of his home on Dawmont Drive in Clarksburg.

Campbell is charged with murder in the incident.

The prosecution presented evidence against Campbell on Monday and Tuesday. The trial is expected to wrap up on Wednesday.

12 News will provide updates on the case as it continues to unfold.