KINGWOOD, W.Va. – A Preston County grand jury has handed up a series of indictments top by charges against three people involved in two separate murder cases.

David Wilhelm

David Wilhelm, 37, was indicted for first degree murder and concealing a deceased body. Wilhelm was arrested in August 2021 after officers said they found Stephanie Weis, 30, dead from a gunshot wound, hidden under a trash bag. Wilhelm remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Corey Cuppett

In the same case, Corey Cuppett, 42, was indicted for being an accessory after the fact to first degree murder and concealing a deceased body. When he was arrested in August 2021, Cuppett told West Virginia State Police that he was in the home when Weis was shot and failed to report it. Cuppett is being held in the Central Regional Jail with bail set at $200,000.

Damon Hudgens

Damon Hudgens, 21 of Detroit, was indicted on charges of first degree murder, kidnapping, concealing a deceased body and conspiracy. Hudgens is accused of killing Jimmy Lee Barkley, near Eglon, after Barkley was kidnapped by a group of Hudgens’ conspirators, in October 2021. Hudgens is being held without bond in the North Central Regional Jail.

Steven Seeger

Steven Seeger, 43 of Bruceton Mills, was indicted for the distribution and exhibition of minors involved in sexually explicit conduct and the use of minors filming sexually explicit conduct. In June 2021, State Police charged Seeger with more than 300 counts stemming from his alleged attempts to solicit a sexual relationship with teenage girls via computer.

Mitchell McGinnis

Mitchell McGinnis, 36 of Terra Alta, was indicted on two separate counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. In December 2021, State Troopers found meth in a vehicle McGinnis was driving. In April 2022, State Police again found meth during a traffic stop. McGinnis remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with his bail set at $50,000.

Joshua McGinnis

Joshua McGinnis, 38 of Masontown, was indicted for possession with intent to distribute cocaine. McGinnis was arrested in November 2021. McGinnis is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $50,000.

Shane Jones

Shane Jones, 30 of Terra Alta, was indicted on three counts of fleeing with reckless indifference and several other fleeing-related charges. In March, Jones was arrested for a third time while out on bond for two prior charges for fleeing with reckless indifference.