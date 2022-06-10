CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man accused in a shooting that killed three people and injured three others Thursday at Columbia Machine, Inc. in Smithsville, Md.

Joe Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, W.Va. has been charged with:

  • Three counts of Murder 1st Degree
  • Three counts of Murder 2nd Degree
  • Five counts of Assault 1st Degree
  • Five counts of Assault 2nd Degree
  • Attempted 1st Degree Murder
  • Attempted 2nd Degree Murder
  • Two counts of Reckless Endangerment
  • Handgun in Vehicle
  • Loaded Handgun in Vehicle
  • Handgun on Person
  • Loaded Handgun on Person
  • Firearm Use/Fel-Viol Crime