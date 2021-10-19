NC man indicted for robbing Randolph County bank twice, faces bank robbery charges in 2 other states

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELKINS, W.Va. – A North Carolina man was indicted Tuesday on federal bank robbery charges, stemming from two robberies in Randolph County, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Charles Pingley, 52 of Dunn, NC was indicted on two counts of “Bank Robbery.” Pingley is accused robbing the Citizens Bank in Beverly on February 8, 2020, taking a bag filled with $30,216.05 in cash. He is also accused of robbing the same bank on August 6, 2020, taking a bag filled with $25,668 in cash.

Pingley faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each charge.

The FBI and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office investigated the robberies.

Pingley has also been indicted for bank robberies in North Carolina and Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories