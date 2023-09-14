CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Michigan man has been charged after deputies found almost a pound of fentanyl during a vehicle search in Harrison County on Wednesday.

Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were conducting narcotics activity surveillance on Benedum Drive in Bridgeport when they saw a vehicle pull into a driveway, according to a criminal complaint.

The vehicle left the parking lot 30 minutes later, and officers followed behind until they say they saw the vehicle “swerving left to right inside the lane” while on Emily Drive and performed a traffic stop.

Jermaine Blackmon

Deputies were able to identify the vehicle’s driver as Jermaine Blackmon, 28, of Warren, Michigan, and a K-9 unit was deployed to perform a free air sniff of the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

After the K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics, deputies searched the vehicle and found two bags of approximately 13 ounces of suspected fentanyl, deputies said.

Another person was also in the vehicle at the time of the arrest, according to the complaint.

Blackmon has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.