New details emerge: Lewis County middle school teacher charged with touching students

WESTON, W.Va. — More details have emerged about a Lewis County middle school teacher who has been charged after multiple students alleged he made inappropriate contact with several female students.

On Jan. 6, troopers with the Weston detachment of the West Virginia State Police were performing a follow up to an investigation involving a teacher at Robert L. Bland Middle School in Weston in reference to possible battery, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers spoke with the middle school’s prinipal, she stated that on Sept. 17, 2021, a student reported that Michael Terango, 49, of Stonewood, “touched her thigh with his hand as he picked up papers for her,” troopers said.

Troopers then spoke with the student, who confirmed what the principal had told them, and another student corroborated the story, according to the complaint.

In another criminal complaint, troopers state that they received a report of Terango “inappropriately touching a student” at the middle school.

In that incident, which took place on Jan. 5, Terango was alleged to have rubbed a 13-year-old student’s leg while she asked him a question about an assignment, troopers said.

Another student witnessed the incident and corroborated the information troopers received, according to the complaint.

Terango has been charged with two counts of battery. He is currently out on bond.