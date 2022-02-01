New details emerge: Lewis County middle school teacher charged with touching students

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTON, W.Va. — More details have emerged about a Lewis County middle school teacher who has been charged after multiple students alleged he made inappropriate contact with several female students.

On Jan. 6, troopers with the Weston detachment of the West Virginia State Police were performing a follow up to an investigation involving a teacher at Robert L. Bland Middle School in Weston in reference to possible battery, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers spoke with the middle school’s prinipal, she stated that on Sept. 17, 2021, a student reported that Michael Terango, 49, of Stonewood, “touched her thigh with his hand as he picked up papers for her,” troopers said.

Troopers then spoke with the student, who confirmed what the principal had told them, and another student corroborated the story, according to the complaint.

In another criminal complaint, troopers state that they received a report of Terango “inappropriately touching a student” at the middle school.

In that incident, which took place on Jan. 5, Terango was alleged to have rubbed a 13-year-old student’s leg while she asked him a question about an assignment, troopers said.

Another student witnessed the incident and corroborated the information troopers received, according to the complaint.

Terango has been charged with two counts of battery. He is currently out on bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories