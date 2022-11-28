MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man who was wanted for murder after a suspicious crash on Greenbag Road in Morgantown had a “tumultuous relationship” with the victim, who was found dead with multiple stab wounds, according to a criminal complaint 12 News obtained Monday.

Chance Williams

The capture of Chance Williams, 23, was announced by the United States Marshals Service on Friday, Nov. 25. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department released that he was wanted for murder on Tuesday, Nov. 15. At the time of the crash, deputies said that 47-year-old Jamey Corbin, of Fairmont, was found dead at the scene from injuries that were not consistent with a motor vehicle accident.

Those injuries, according to a criminal complaint, were multiple stab wounds to the neck, chest and torso.

When responding deputies went to Corbin’s Fairmont home to inform his mother of his passing, the complaint said she told deputies that her son was seeing Williams and that Williams had previously beaten her son up.

Then, the complaint said, deputies went to Williams’ known residences and noticed what looked like blood on the front door.

During a search of the Morgantown home, detectives found bloody clothing that they believed were worn during the killing.

Williams has been charged with first degree murder. He is currently being held in the North Central Regional Jail. No bail amount was listed as of Monday morning.