MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A New Jersey man with at least 14 previous convictions was sentenced to prison time Monday for his role as a supplier in a drug conspiracy that stretched from New Jersey to Maryland to West Virginia.

Aquilino Javier Lorenzo-Rivera, 39, of Blackwood, previously pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl, admitting to distributing nearly 34 grams of acetyl fentanyl (synthetic fentanyl) and more than 241 grams of a fentanyl mixture, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice.

Lorenzo-Rivera traveled to and from West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle to supply drugs to another dealer, and while law enforcement was investigating him, they found nearly 200 grams of fentanyl and nearly 300 grams of cocaine base that he transported to a Harpers Ferry dealer, as well as $12,000 in cash during a traffic stop, the release said.

As part of federal sentencing guidelines, defendants’ criminal histories are taken into consideration. The DOJ said that Lorenzo-Rivera has 14 felony convictions.

He was sentenced to spend 12 years in prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation; Homeland Security Investigations; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Eastern Panhandle Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.