CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A New Jersey woman has been charged in an international investment scheme that allegedly involved the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from multiple people, including a resident of Marion County.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Diana Mae Cazenas Fernandes, also known as “Diana Fernandez Koporan,” “Dana Fernandez,” and “Dajana Ko,” 37, of Bergenfield, New Jersey and Serbia has been indicted on four counts of wire fraud and one count of securities fraud after she allegedly used social media to solicit investors into “no risk” and “guaranteed” investment opportunities. One of these investors was from Marion County.

According to court documents, Fernandez operated two companies called “The Self Made Success” and “Diana Mae K., LLC” and solicited multiple people to invest aggregate amounts of money totalling more than $300,000. When it was time to deliver returns on the investments, Fernandez allegedly made false claims as to why dividends couldn’t be paid to the investors and proceeded to use the investments for her own benefit.

Fernandez was arrested in Serbia, where she is currently being held pending extradition. She currently faces up to 20 years in prison for each count she is accused of.

The FBI investigated this case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jarod Douglas is prosecuting on behalf of the U.S. Government.