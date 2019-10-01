New York man accused of taking West Virginia teen across state lines for sex

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A New York man was indicted Tuesday for the interstate transport of a minor for sex, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Max Paul Levine, 34, of Bronx, New York was indicted on one count of transportation of a minor across state lines for sexual purposes. Levine has been accused of transporting a 15-year-old girl from Harrison County to his residence in N.Y. to engage in sexual activity in June 2019.

Levine faces 10 years and up to life in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bridgeport Police Department investigated.

This case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims.

