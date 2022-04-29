MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A New York man has been charged after task force officers perform a series of controlled drug buys in Monongalia County.

On Feb. 1, members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Crime Task Force used a confidential informant in order to purchase suspected heroin from an individual in Monongalia County, according to a criminal complaint.

Dwight Hurd

On that date, the informant contacted Dwight Hurd, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, “to order heroin” and was directed to meet at a specified location in Morgantown, task force members said.

At that time, the confidential informant was sold a substance which field-tested positive as fentanyl “with copied task force funds,” according to the complaint.

On Feb. 7, the informant once again performed a controlled buy on presumed cocaine base and suspected heroin, and was directed to meet with Hurd at a different location while en route to the previous meeting area, task force members said.

The informant and Hurd “exchanged the substances for copied task force funds,” and the substances field-tested positive as cocaine and fentanyl, according to the complaint.

On Feb. 24, March 2 and April 15, additional controlled buys were performed by the confidential informant using “copied task force funds; during those dates, Hurd sold the CI fentanyl and cocaine base, task force members said.

Hurd has been charged with four counts of drug conspiracy and one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.