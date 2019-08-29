New York man facing sexual assault charge in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va, – A New York man has been arrested after deputies said he sexually assaulted a woman in Monongalia County in December 2018.

On December 13, 2018, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a sexual assault report that occurred on Mason Dixon Highway, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies said the complainant stated that his daughter was sexually assaulted and that she wanted to report it.

Elliot Santiago

The victim told deputies that her ex-boyfriend, Elliot Santiago, 20, of Bronx, New York forcibly had sex with her, according to the complaint. Deputies said the woman reported that she had told Santiago no and tried to roll away, but he held her arms and prevented her from moving.

During the investigation, detectives interviewed Santiago about the incident, according to the criminal complaint. Deputies said Santiago admitted to pulling down the woman’s pants and rubbing her genitals without her consent while she was asleep.

Deputies said that due to the culmination of evidence, Santiago has been charged with second degree sexual assault. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.